Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) reported $6.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $2.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.52 billion, representing a surprise of +3.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Applied Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Corporate and Other: $71 million compared to the $50.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +77.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Semiconductor Systems: $4.88 billion compared to the $4.75 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Display and Adjacent Markets: $298 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $289.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.
  • Net Sales- Applied Global Services: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.42 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Applied Materials here>>>

Shares of Applied Materials have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise