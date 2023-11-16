We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Carnival (CCL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Carnival (CCL - Free Report) standing at $14.81, reflecting a +1.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.
The cruise operator's shares have seen an increase of 24.64% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.23%.
The upcoming earnings release of Carnival will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.13, marking an 84.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.3 billion, indicating a 38.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.07 per share and a revenue of $21.49 billion, indicating changes of +98.5% and +76.62%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.