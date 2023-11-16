Back to top

Beazer (BZH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) reported $645.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22%. EPS of $1.80 for the same period compares to $2.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $627.94 million, representing a surprise of +2.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total home closings: 1,233 versus 1,203 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing): $520.50 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $520.34.
  • New home orders, net of cancellations: 1,003 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,077.
  • Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units): 1,711 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,815.
  • Actual Community Count at quarter-end: 130 versus 134 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding: $641.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $626.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.2%.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding: $135.93 million versus $123.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Beazer have returned +32.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

