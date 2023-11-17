We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compass (CMP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, Compass Minerals (CMP - Free Report) reported revenue of $233.6 million, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $234.84 million, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -142.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Compass performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Sales Price per ton - Plant Nutrition: $691 compared to the $634.01 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Sales volumes - Plant Nutrition: 51 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.85 KTon.
- Average Salt Sales Price per ton - Total Salt: $98.03 versus $99.95 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sales volumes of salt products - Consumer and Industrial: 470 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 510.45 KTon.
- Average Salt Sales Price per ton - Consumer and Industrial: $187.44 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.80.
- Sales volumes - Total Salt: 1,905 KTon versus 1,832.38 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sales volumes of salt products - Highway Deicing: 1,435 KTon versus 1,321.93 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
- Average Salt Sales Price per ton - Highway Deicing: $68.78 versus $69.12 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sales to external customers- Salt: $186.70 million versus $183.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
- Sales to external customers- Plant Nutrition: $35.30 million versus $30.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.9% change.
- Sales to external customers- Corporate & Other: $11.60 million compared to the $2.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +329.6% year over year.
- Operating earnings- Corporate and Other: -$23.30 million versus -$6.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Compass have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.