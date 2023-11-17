We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns
Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. In addition, a mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv (VSEQX - Free Report) , DFA US Vector Equity Fund (DFVEX - Free Report) and Ave Maria Value Fund (AVEMX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv seeks the maximum long-term capital growth by investing primarily in the stocks of small and midsize companies. VSEQX advisors use computer-driven valuation models to assess valuation criteria such as earnings and cash flow.
Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%. As of June 2023, VSEQX held 557 issues, and 0.9% of its assets were invested in United Rentals, Inc.
DFA US Vector Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of U.S. operating companies that are listed on the U.S. securities exchange.
DFA US Vector Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.6%. DFVEX has an expense ratio of 0.28% compared with the category average of 1.01%.
Ave Maria Value Fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value. It invests the majority of its net assets in companies meeting its religious criteria. AVEMX invests in securities of companies of various market caps.
Ave Maria Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 15.7%. Ryan M. Kuyawa has been one of the fund managers of AVEMX since 2020.
