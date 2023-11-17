We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DuPont (DD) Fortilife NF1000 Membrane Now Available Globally
DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD - Free Report) has announced that DuPont FilmTec Fortilife NF1000 membrane elements are now being sold globally. Compared to previous versions of the technology, the high-productivity nanofiltration elements enable enhanced wastewater reuse and resource recovery in some of the most difficult applications while consuming less energy.
The Fortilife NF1000 was originally introduced in the Asia Pacific region, where Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) solutions are more extensively used to meet both wastewater management requirements and corporate circularity goals.
Fortilife NF1000, a spiral-wound nanofiltration membrane, offers demanding separations in high-pressure industrial wastewater applications while providing high water flux and remarkable high-pH durability.
DuPont aims to use an MLD technique that includes reverse osmosis and nanofiltration elements to reduce the volume of water transferred to final thermal treatment, hence lowering operational costs while recovering water for reuse.
Shares of DuPont have gained 1.7% over the past year against an 11.6% decline of its industry.
The company, on its third-quarter call, said that it now sees net sales for 2023 to be around $12,170 million. Adjusted earnings per share for 2023 are forecast to be around $3.45. Also, Operating EBITDA for 2023 is expected to be approximately $2,975 million.
For the fourth quarter, demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to remain in line with the third quarter, as indicated by consistent order rates from customers. This will likely result in a sequential sales improvement in the Semiconductor Technologies segment. However, compared with the previous guidance, there are additional challenges stemming from channel inventory destocking and decreased industrial water demand in China, DD noted.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
