Fastly (FSLY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) reported $127.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.21 million, representing a surprise of +1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fastly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customer Count: 3,102 versus 3,107 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Non-enterprise customers: $11.62 million compared to the $12.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Enterprise customers: $116.19 million compared to the $114.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Fastly have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

