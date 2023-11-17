Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 17, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Hyundai Motor Company shares rose 3% following the announcement of a partnership with Amazon ((AMZN - Free Report) ), allowing auto dealers to sell cars through the online retailer's website and app.
  • Shares of Sonos, Inc. ((SONO - Free Report) ) surged 17.1% as CEO Patrick Spence revealed a multiyear product cycle, including entry into a new multi-billion-dollar category in the second half of fiscal 2024.
  • General Motors Company ((GM - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.4% after union workers announced the ratification of a record deal with the United Auto Workers.
  • Shares of Macy's, Inc. ((M - Free Report) ) climbed 5.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $4.86 billion, outpacing the consensus  estimate by $4.77 billion.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Macy's, Inc. (M) - free report >>

General Motors Company (GM) - free report >>

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary retail