SoundHound AI (SOUN) Boosts Restaurants With Employee Assist

SoundHound AI Boosts Restaurants With Employee Assist
SoundHound AI recently introduced Employee Assist to support restaurant employees in their daily tasks. This technology empowers front and back-of-house staff to effortlessly access critical information about food, tasks and various operational aspects without the need for manuals or distractions.
SoundHound AI utilizes its voice AI in Employee Assist, accessible through headsets or tablets. With generative AI capabilities, it understands manuals and ingredients, enabling seamless, hands-free communication for all staff.
Employee Assist steps in as an essential support amid labor shortages, offering quick answers on food, tasks and operations. It eases functions for all, especially new hires, ensuring information access without disruption or need for manuals.
SoundHound AI leverages Voice AI to Boost Prospects
SoundHound AI rides on a solid product portfolio to drive innovation in the restaurant and hospitality industry with its voice AI solutions, making significant strides in transforming the way businesses operate and engage with customers.
SoundHound AI is making strides in enterprise restaurants, partnering with industry giants like Jersey Mike's and Krispy Kreme to integrate voice AI ordering solutions, revolutionizing in-store operations with automation.
Building on this success, SOUN's AI restaurant solutions have gained widespread traction, with notable customer adoption from Bai Mai Thai, Bubbakoos Burritos, Chicken Shack, CoreLife Eatery, Dog Haus, Happy Endings Hospitality, Sam & Louie's, Tonyburgers, Zeeks Pizza and many other establishments.
In collaboration with ChowNow, a prominent online ordering and marketing platform, SoundHound introduces its Smart Answering service to provide restaurants with enhanced customer access.
The company's partnership with OLO marks a significant advancement in the delivery of its innovative solutions to a broader spectrum of the restaurant industry.
OLO's collaboration with SoundHound integrates advanced solutions across 77,000 locations, enhancing accessibility and fostering digital transformation for improved restaurant operations and customer experiences.
SOUN's prospects in the conversational AI space are expected to be bright, as reflected in its strong global customer base. Clients like Snap and Netflix leverage their voice AI solutions to enhance their product portfolio.
SOUN allows SNAP to automatically generate captions for videos recorded on Snapchat, letting users add text overlays that match their voice and enhance their stories.
Netflix benefits from SoundHound AI’s technology as it provides voice control and search capabilities for Netflix’s streaming service on devices such as set-top boxes and smart TVs.
SoundHound, in collaboration with Samsung Electronics, partnered with White Castle to introduce voice-enabled outdoor digital signage solutions, transforming brand-consumer interactions in engaging ways.
For fourth-quarter 2023, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) expects revenues between $16 million and $20 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 is pegged at $17.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 88.45%.
However, macroeconomic uncertainties are a persistent concern.
SOUN’s shares have returned 19.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rally of 43.9%.