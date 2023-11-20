Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) is a proppant and logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

CGI Inc. (GIB - Free Report) is an information technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS - Free Report) is a financial card production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27% downward over the last 60 days.

