PPG Unveils Air-Dry Primer in EMEA Automotive Refinish Markets
PPG Industries Inc. (PPG - Free Report) has launched PPG DP7000 Air-Dry Primer and a suite of specific ancillaries in the European, Middle Eastern and African (“EMEA”) automobile refinish markets. The fast air drying of PPG DP7000 primer saves body shops time and energy, helping to boost productivity and profitability while reducing environmental impact.
PPG DP7000 Air-Dry Primer is a premium two-pack acrylic primer that is fully compatible with European VOC requirements. It is compatible with all PPG topcoat systems, including PPG ENVIROBASE High-Performance basecoats and PPG DELTRON Progress UHS topcoat. It dries up to twice as fast as competitive air-dry technologies and is effective in all humidity levels. When air drying is not an option, baking or infrared curing might be used.
PPG DP7000 Air Dry Primer's innovative acrylic technology allows it to dry quickly and is fully unaffected by humidity, so users may get great results regardless of the local humidity level. The product may be effectively utilized in different temperature circumstances, owing to the introduction of several ancillaries.
Shares of PPG have gained 5.3% over the past year compared with an 8.9% rise of its industry.
PPG expects total organic sales to be up or down a low single-digit percent in the fourth quarter. The company's projected adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter is in the range of $1.44-$1.50. For the full year, the company raised its adjusted EPS projection to the band of $7.58-$7.64.
PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
