Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Epam (EPAM) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

Epam (EPAM - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EPAM crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, EPAM has gained 15.6%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account EPAM's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 9 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on EPAM for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today