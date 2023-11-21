We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lennar (LEN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Lennar (LEN - Free Report) standing at $128.30, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.13%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.63, indicating a 7.77% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.34 billion, indicating a 1.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.59 per share and a revenue of $33.69 billion, signifying shifts of -22.56% and +0.07%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lennar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Lennar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.73.
It is also worth noting that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.72.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.