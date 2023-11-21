We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Jabil (JBL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $132.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.13%.
The upcoming earnings release of Jabil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.57, reflecting a 11.26% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.73 billion, down 9.44% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $33.46 billion, which would represent changes of +10.08% and -3.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Jabil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Jabil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.84, so one might conclude that Jabil is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
