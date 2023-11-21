We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Photronics (PLAB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) reached $21.75, with no movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Photronics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.53, indicating a 11.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Photronics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Photronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.26.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.