Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Patterson Cos. (PDCO - Free Report) closed at $32.03, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Patterson Cos. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting a 6.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.71 billion, reflecting a 4.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.50 per share and a revenue of $6.73 billion, representing changes of +3.31% and +3.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Patterson Cos. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. At present, Patterson Cos. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Patterson Cos. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.11, which means Patterson Cos. is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that PDCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Dental Supplies industry stood at 1.87 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.