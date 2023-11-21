Back to top

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $13.14, indicating a +0.12% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.91% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.28, so one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 31, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

