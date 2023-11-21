Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Zoom Video (ZM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +19.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoom Video performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers >$100K TTM Revenue: 3,731 compared to the 3,796 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Enterprise Customers: 219,700 versus 221,336 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $3.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.58 billion.
Shares of Zoom Video have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's

