United Airlines (UAL) to Add Direct Flights to Mexico's Tulum
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) has decided to launch non-stop flights to Mexico's soon-to-open Tulum International Airport, in a bid to expand its network as air-travel demand remains buoyant. Direct 22 weekly flights connecting Tulum and U.S. destinations, Newark Liberty, Houston and Chicago, will take to the skies from Mar 31, 2024.
Management has decided to add more daily, seasonal service to the Mexican destination from Los Angeles from May 23, 2024. The decision to add more flights is in line with UAL’s objective to expand its network by 25% in the broader Latin America and Caribbean region this winter. All these flights will start operating only after approval from the governments.
The new Tulum International Airport is located approximately 90 miles south of the Mexican city of Cancun. United Airlines’decision to add direct flights to Tulum is expected to boost its top line by attracting significant traffic. The flights will give passengers direct access to the pristine beaches and laid-back atmosphere of this coastal Mexican destination.
Apart from UAL, other U.S. carriers like Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) intend to launch flights to Tulum International Airport. The airport is set to be inaugurated on Dec 1, 2023.
Spirit Airlines has decided to launch daily nonstop flights to Tulum airport from Fort Lauderdale and Orlando on Mar 28, 2024. Delta’s daily Atlanta-Tulum service will start operating from Mar 28, 2024. Flights on the route will operate on a year-round basis.
UAL, DAL and SAVE currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.