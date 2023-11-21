Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for FVCbank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 


