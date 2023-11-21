We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
JOBY Receives $9.8M Grant to Support California Expansion
Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY - Free Report) announced that it has secured a remarkable $9.8 million California Competes grant by Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.
With this financial boost, Joby plans to significantly expand its facilities in Marina, CA, to accommodate higher manufacturing volumes, and provide initial training for pilots and aircraft maintainers. The carrier also aims to continue hiring employees at its other offices in San Carlos and Santa Cruz, CA. As part of the agreement, Joby has committed to invest $41.3 million and create 690 additional full-time jobs in the state by 2027.
The grant is a strategic move for Joby, allowing the acceleration of early manufacturing in California. It is currently working toward obtaining type certification from Federal Aviation Administration. The company is also preparing for its anticipated commercial operations, which are scheduled to commence in 2025.
The Founder and CEO of Joby, JoeBen Bevirt, stated, “We’re honored to receive a prestigious CalCompetes grant from our home state of California to support pilot training and the growth of our manufacturing facilities in advance of early operations”.
This grant will play a vital role in supporting Joby Aviation’s expansion across the state.
