Shell (SHEL) Picks Subsea 7 for Retiring Brazilian Project

Shell plc ( SHEL Quick Quote SHEL - Free Report) has awarded a sizeable contract to Subsea 7 ( SUBCY Quick Quote SUBCY - Free Report) , a leading provider of offshore services, for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure associated with the FPSO Fluminense offshore Brazil. The contract marks a landmark in the lifecycle of the Bijupirá and Salema fields, located in the Campos Basin at a depth of 700 meters. FPSO Fluminense: A Key Production Hub
The FPSO Fluminense, a vessel with a rich 49-year legacy, played a key role as a production hub for the Bijupirá and Salema fields since its commissioning in August 2003. As the production phase of this venerable vessel draws to a close, Shell has assigned Subsea 7 with the responsibility of safely decommissioning the subsea infrastructure, including 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals and nine mooring lines.
Commencement of Offshore Work
The offshore work, scheduled to commence in December 2023, will involve the careful disconnection, recovery and disposal of the aforementioned components. Subsea 7's expertise in decommissioning operations, coupled with its track record of delivering complex projects in Brazil, makes it an ideal partner for Shell in this endeavor.
Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship
The project aligns with Shell's commitment to sustainable operations and environmental stewardship. Subsea 7 will employ industry-leading practices to minimize the environmental impact of the project and ensure the responsible disposal of all recovered materials.
Setting a Precedent for Responsible Decommissioning
The collaboration between Shell and Subsea 7 underscores the significance of responsible decommissioning practices in the offshore oil and gas industry, ensuring environmentally sound and efficient disposal of the associated infrastructure.
The decommissioning of the FPSO Fluminense sets an example for other operators in the region, demonstrating the companies’ commitment to minimizing the environmental footprint of their offshore operations. This strategic collaboration goes beyond a singular project. It establishes a benchmark for other operators in the region.
Image: Bigstock
