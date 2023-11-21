TechnipFMC (FTI) to Sell Measurement Solutions for $205M Cash

TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) , an oilfield service provider, announced plans to sell its Measurement Solutions business to One Equity Partners in a deal worth $205 million cash. The agreement is pending customary adjustments at the closing of the transaction.
The Measurement Solutions business, operating under the Surface Technologies segment, specializes in terminal management solutions and metering products and systems. It has engineering and manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe.
One Equity Partners, the private equity arm of JPMorgan Chase, emerged as the buyer for the Measurement Solutions business. The acquisition represents an opportunity for One Equity Partners to strengthen its presence in the oil and gas sector, capitalizing on the expertise and capabilities embedded in the aforementioned business.
Doug Pferdehirt, the chair and chief executive fficer at TechnipFMC, emphasized the significance of this strategic move. He stated that this transaction reflects the company’s broader portfolio strategy to further focus on core products and market-leading technologies, as well as integrated solutions and services for clients.
The transaction is expected to conclude during the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. TechnipFMC will collaborate closely with One Equity Partners to facilitate a smooth transition of business activities. The sale is in line with FTI’s efforts to streamline its portfolio and concentrate on key areas of expertise. The company aims to enhance its focus on core products, market-leading technologies, and integrated solutions and services.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, TechnipFMC carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the
energy sector are Matador Resources Company ( MTDR Quick Quote MTDR - Free Report) , Liberty Energy Inc. ( LBRT Quick Quote LBRT - Free Report) and Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) , each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Matador Resources is among the leading oil and gas explorers in the shale and unconventional resources in the United States. The company’s prime intention is to create more value for shareholders and generate lucrative returns from the capital invested in unconventional plays.
MTDR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 13.89%.
Liberty Energy is a North American provider of hydraulic fracturing services to upstream energy operators. The company’s multi-basin presence offers an attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Liberty's strong relationship with high-quality customers provides revenue visibility and business certainty.
LBRT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 9.88%.
Oceaneering International is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, active at all phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. Its strong relationship with high-quality customers provides revenue visibility and business certainty. It is well-positioned to supply equipment for deep-water projects and is active at all phases of the offshore oilfield lifecycle.
