3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying.
And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
The tried-and-true retirement investing approach of yesterday doesn't work today.
For many years, bonds or other fixed-income assets could produce the yield needed to provide solid income for retirement needs. However, these yields have dwindled over time: 10-year Treasury bond rates in the late 1990s were around 6.50%, but today, that rate is a thing of the past, with a slim likelihood of rates making a comeback in the foreseeable future.
While this yield reduction may not seem drastic, it adds up: for a $1 million investment in 10-year Treasuries, the rate drop means a difference in yield of more than $1 million.
In addition to the considerable drop in bond yields, today's retirees are nervous about their future Social Security benefits. Because of certain demographic factors, it's been estimated that the funds that pay the Social Security benefits will run out of money in 2035.
So what's a retiree to do? You could cut your expenses to the bone, and take the risk that your Social Security checks don't shrink. Or you could find an alternative investment that provides a steady, higher-rate income stream to replace dwindling bond yields.
Invest in Dividend Stocks
Dividend-paying stocks from low-risk, high-quality companies are a smart way to generate steady and reliable attractive income streams to replace low risk, low yielding Treasury and bond options.
Look for stocks that have paid steady, increasing dividends for years (or decades), and have not cut their dividends even during recessions.
One approach to recognizing appropriate stocks is to look for companies with an average dividend yield of 3% and positive average annual dividend growth. Numerous stocks hike dividends over time, counterbalancing inflation risks.
Here are three dividend-paying stocks retirees should consider for their nest egg portfolio.
Cummins ( is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.68 per share, with a dividend yield of 3%. This compares to the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry's yield of 0% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.7%. The company's annualized dividend growth in the past year was 7.01%. CMI Quick Quote CMI - Free Report) Check Cummins ( CMI Quick Quote CMI - Free Report) dividend history here>>> Heartland BancCorp. ( is paying out a dividend of $0.76 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.61% compared to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 3.63% and the S&P 500's yield. The annualized dividend growth of the company was 10% over the past year. HLAN Quick Quote HLAN - Free Report) Check Heartland BancCorp. ( HLAN Quick Quote HLAN - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
Currently paying a dividend of $0.25 per share,
Kite Realty Group ( has a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 4.79% and the S&P 500's current yield. Annualized dividend growth for the company in the past year was 14.29%. KRG Quick Quote KRG - Free Report) Check Kite Realty Group ( KRG Quick Quote KRG - Free Report) dividend history here>>> But aren't stocks generally more risky than bonds?
Yes, that's true. As a broad category, bonds carry less risk than stocks. However, the stocks we are talking about - dividend -paying stocks from high-quality companies - can generate income over time and also mitigate the overall volatility of your portfolio compared to the stock market as a whole.
Combating the impact of inflation is one advantage of owning these dividend-paying stocks. Here's why: many of these stable, high-quality companies increase their dividends over time, which translates to rising dividend income that offsets the effects of inflation.
Thinking about dividend-focused mutual funds or ETFs? Watch out for fees.
If you're thinking, "I want to invest in a dividend-focused ETF or mutual fund," make sure to do your homework. It's important to know that some mutual funds and specialized ETFs charge high fees, which may diminish your dividend gains or income and thwart the overall objective of this investment strategy. If you do want to invest in fund, research well to identify the best-quality dividend funds with the least charges.
Bottom Line
Pursuing a dividend investing strategy can help protect your retirement portfolio. Whether you choose to invest in stocks or through low-fee mutual funds or ETFs, this approach can potentially help you achieve a more secure and enjoyable retirement.
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
