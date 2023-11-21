Back to top

Kohl's (KSS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) reported $4.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.1 billion, representing a surprise of -1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kohl's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -5.2% versus -4.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1,100 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,175.
  • Net Sales: $3.84 billion versus $3.89 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
  • Other revenue: $211 million versus $213.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
Shares of Kohl's have returned +17.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

