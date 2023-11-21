Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Caleres Inc. (CAL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2023, Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $761.9 million, down 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $771.66 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +7.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Caleres Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Famous Footwear: $449.77 million versus $453.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Brand Portfolio: $320.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $334.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations and Other: -$8.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$11.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Brand Portfolio: $140.16 million versus $137.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Famous Footwear: $198.81 million versus $196.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Caleres Inc. here>>>

Shares of Caleres Inc. have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

