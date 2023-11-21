Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) reported $2.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.4%. EPS of $2.01 for the same period compares to $2.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.71 billion, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Analog Devices performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Consumer: $291.39 million versus $294.52 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.3% change.
  • Revenue- Communications: $340.17 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $332.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.2%.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $731.40 million versus $677.84 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenue- Industrial: $1.35 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Analog Devices here>>>

Shares of Analog Devices have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise