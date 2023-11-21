Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Buy (BBY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) reported $9.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.88 billion, representing a surprise of -1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Comparable store sales - YoY change: -6.9% versus -5.6% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change: -7.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -5.7%.
  • Comparable store sales - International - YoY change: -1.9% versus -4.9% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total: 1,123 versus 1,126 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores: 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores: 128 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 128.
  • Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores: 32 versus 32 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores: 901 versus 903 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Domestic - Total: 963 versus 967 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - International - Total: 160 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 158.
  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $9 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $760 million compared to the $738.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Best Buy here>>>

Shares of Best Buy have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

