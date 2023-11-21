We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Johnson Controls (JCI) Wins DOE Grant for Heat Pump Production
Johnson Controls International plc (JCI - Free Report) has secured a $33 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains domestic production of electric heat pumps.
Under this project, JCI will bolster domestic electric heat pump production by expanding three U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, which will make nearly 200,000 units of electric heat pumps a year, representing an approximately 200% increase in energy production. The increased volume will make the energy accessible and affordable while creating employment opportunities and will tackle climate change as well.
This grant is the first one from DOE's authorization to make use of the Defense Production Act to expand domestic production of five key clean energy technologies, including heat pumps. This project will extend the York product offerings at the plants in San Antonio, TA; Wichita, KS; and Waynesboro, PA. Within these regions, JCI will collaborate with the local authorities, community colleges and economic development groups to extend internship, apprenticeship and long-term full-time job opportunities.
When completed, JCI expects that this project will lower CO2 emissions from residential heating by 1.63 million metric tons and commercial and industrial heating by 25 metric tons a year.
