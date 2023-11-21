Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Customer Growth Drives Revenues

Read MoreHide Full Article

Zoom’s (ZM - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.44% and increased 20.6% year over year.

Revenues of $1.13 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.66% and increased 3.2% year over year on strong growth from Enterprise customers.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

 

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

 

Quarter Details

Revenues from Enterprise customers grew 7.5% year over year to $660.6 million and represented 58% of total revenues. Customers contributing more than $100,000 in revenues in the trailing 12 months grew 13.5% to 3,731. These customers accounted for 29% of revenues, up from 27% in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 105%.

The number of Enterprise customers grew 5% year over year to more than 219,700.

Zoom Phone reached approximately seven million paid seats. Zoom Contact Center reached approximately 700 customers as of quarter-end, while Zoom Virtual Agent customers nearly doubled quarter over quarter. The number of customers on Zoom One bundles that include Zoom Phone grew approximately 330% year over year.

Revenues increased 5.2% in America, while international market revenues from APAC and EMEA decreased 2.2% and 1.4% year over year, respectively.

Non-GAAP Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 79.7% in the fiscal third quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses decreased 2% year over year to $105.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 5.6% to $283.8 million, while general and administrative expenses decreased 19.7% to $69.8 million.

Operating income increased 17.4% to $447.1 million year over year. Operating margin expanded 480 bps to 39.3%.

Balance Sheet

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Oct 31, 2023, were $6.49 billion.  As of Jun 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $6 billion.

Free cash flow as of Oct 31, 2023, was $453.2 million. As of Jul 31, 2023, free cash flow was $289.4 million.

Guidance

Zoom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues in the range of $1.125 billion to $1.13 billion.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.13 to $1.15.

For fiscal 2024, Zoom expects revenues in the range of $4.506-$4.511 billion.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of $4.93 to $4.95.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Zoom carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ZM have declined 2.6% year to date.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) , Asana (ASAN - Free Report) and Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has remained steady at $4.13 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have remained steady at $15.93 in the past 30 days.

ADBE's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.29%. Shares of ADBE have rallied 82.1% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asana's third-quarter 2023 loss per share is pegged at 11 cents per share in the past 30 days. For 2023, bottom-line estimates for loss have narrowed by a penny to a loss of 39 cents per share in the past 30 days.

ASAN' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.47%. Shares of ASAN have gained 58.6% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom's fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has remained unchanged for the past 30 days at $10.96 per share. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have remained steady at $42.14 per share in the past 30 days.

AVGO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.61%. Shares of AVGO have climbed 78.1% year to date.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Adobe Inc. (ADBE) - free report >>

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - free report >>

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - free report >>

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings internet saas tech-stocks