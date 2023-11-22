Compared to Estimates, Jack In The Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Jack In The Box (
JACK Quick Quote JACK - Free Report) reported revenue of $372.52 million, down 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was -5.22%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: 3.9% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on nine analysts. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 2,186 compared to the 2,199 average estimate based on nine analysts. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 592 compared to the 596 average estimate based on eight analysts. Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: -1.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 0.8%. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company: 142 versus 142 estimated by seven analysts on average. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised: 2,044 versus 2,058 estimated by seven analysts on average. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company: 171 versus 188 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Restaurant sales: $174.97 million versus $177.67 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change. Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions): $197.56 million versus $188.75 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $56.39 million compared to the $54.84 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year. Revenues- Franchise royalties and other: $55.17 million versus $54.48 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $85.99 million compared to the $80.24 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
Shares of Jack In The Box have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
