We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) reached $28.51, with a +1.68% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 14.22% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 10.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.87%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 6, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.19, signifying a 72.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.55 million, up 19.45% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and a revenue of $307.99 million, representing changes of 0% and +15.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, C3.ai, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.