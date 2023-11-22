Back to top

Nvidia (NVDA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported $18.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 205.5%. EPS of $4.02 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.19 billion, representing a surprise of +11.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $2.86 billion compared to the $2.72 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Visualization: $416 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $405.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +108%.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $261 million versus $255.15 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
  • Revenue- OEM and Other: $73 million versus $73.15 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Data Center: $14.51 billion compared to the $12.66 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +278.7% year over year.
Shares of Nvidia have returned +17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

