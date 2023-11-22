Back to top

Nordstrom (JWN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) reported $3.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.4%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 billion, representing a surprise of -2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +92.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordstrom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -6.8% versus -4.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 360 compared to the 357 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Nordstrom - YoY change: -9.4% versus -6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Nordstrom Rack - YoY change: -1.8% compared to the -4.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Credit card revenues: $120 million compared to the $110.49 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales: $3.20 billion compared to the $3.30 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.8% year over year.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack: $1.15 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom: $2.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%.
Shares of Nordstrom have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

