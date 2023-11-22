Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD - Free Report) closed at $4.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 8.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Applied Digital Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.01, showcasing a 103.45% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $56.76 million, showing a 359.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $351.23 million, indicating changes of +136.73% and +534.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Digital Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Applied Digital Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Applied Digital Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.32.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Published in

