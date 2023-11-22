For the quarter ended October 2023, Urban Outfitters (
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended October 2023, Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.28 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +8.64%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Urban Outfitters here>>>
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People Stores: 197 versus 197 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 264 versus 262 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores: 239 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 239.
- Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People Stores - YoY change: 22.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22.6%.
- Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: 14.2% compared to the -11.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores: $324.38 million compared to the $323.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.8% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores: $549.82 million compared to the $534.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
- Net sales by brand- Free People Stores: $331.77 million versus $311.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.
- Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $65.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.19 million.
- Net sales by brand- Menus & Venues: $9.69 million versus $8.35 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net sales- Retail Operations: $1.15 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
- Net sales- Wholesale Operations: $69.89 million compared to the $70.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.