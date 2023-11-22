Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE - Free Report) is an infrastructure equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 60 days.

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) is a management consulting company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 60 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) is an airline company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 677.8% downward over the last 60 days.

