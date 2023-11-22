We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Lease (AL) Delivers Its First Airbus to LATAM Airlines
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft to LATAM Airlines. It is the first of eight new Airbus A321s confirmed to deliver to the South American carrier from Air Lease's order book with Airbus.
Two A321-200neos are scheduled to deliver to the airline from Air Lease's order book in 2023 and 2024. The remaining five A321 XLRs are to be delivered in 2025 through 2026.
Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation stated, “ALC is pleased to announce our first A321-200neo delivery to LATAM Airlines today. With this new A321-200neo aircraft, LATAM adds to the airline’s fleet modernization program by obtaining the most advanced technology aircraft to optimize and grow the carrier’s expanding international route network”.
Air Lease’s contribution to South American carrier will significantly boost its operations in the domestic and the international front.
Besides this delivery to LATAM airlines, Air Lease also recently announced long-term lease contracts for 18 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with EGYPTAIR. These new Boeing aircraft are confirmed to deliver to the airline beginning in 2025 through 2026 from Air Lease's order book with Boeing.
