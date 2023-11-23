We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Methanex (MEOH) Provides Update on Egypt Methanol Operations
Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) said that an unplanned outage in mid-October caused by a mechanical breakdown in the synthesis gas compressor disrupted its 1.26-million-ton Egypt methanol production facility (Methanex 50% equity interest of 0.63 million tons per annum).
The facility has since been taken from operation and is being repaired on an accelerated basis at the manufacturer overseas. The company now expects production to restart toward the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Egypt produced 320,000 tons in the third quarter of 2023 (MEOH interest - 160,000 tons), compared with 326,000 tons (Methanex interest - 163,000 tons) in the previous quarter.
Shares of Methanex have gained 9% over the past year against a 14.7% decline of its industry.
Methanex logged third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share compared with 69 cents in the year-ago quarter. Third-quarter production was 1,545,000 tons, up around 23.4% from the previous year. The third quarter's total sales volume was 2,720,000 tons, which was more than 2,677,000 tons in the prior-year quarter.
Methanex anticipates that actual production in 2023 will be somewhat higher than the production outlook of about 6.5 million equity tons, excluding any G3 output. Actual output may vary per quarter due to turnaround timing, gas availability, unscheduled outages and unanticipated events, MEOH noted.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Methanex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
