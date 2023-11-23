EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY), Moncler Ink Luxury Eyewear Deal

EssilorLuxottica ( ESLOY Quick Quote ESLOY - Free Report) has inked an exclusive licensing agreement with Moncler, a renowned luxury brand to expand its global foothold further. The agreement includes the design, production, and global distribution of Moncler eyewear by ESLOY.
The latest initiative is expected to help EssilorLuxottica capture the growing market for eyewear fashion.
The Deal
The partnership will be effective from January 2024 to December 2028, with an option for automatic renewal. However, the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The first Moncler Lunettes collection produced with EssilorLuxottica is called Fall-Winter 2024, which will be available from September 2024.
Strategic Synergy
According to the companies, leveraging EssilorLuxottica’s rich experience and commitment to eyewear innovation, the collaboration aims to elevate Moncler's eyewear collections, renowned for seamlessly blending functionality and contemporary aesthetics.
Moncler Lunettes new eyewear will be available at Moncler boutiques and moncler.com, EssilorLuxottica stores, and through selected opticians worldwide.
Its expansive distribution network underscores EssilorLuxottica's commitment to making luxury eyewear accessible to a diverse global audience.
Industry Prospects
Going by a Million Insights report, the global luxury eyewear market, valued at $12.38 billion in 2020, is likely to witness a 3.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Fueled by fashion consciousness and higher disposable incomes, strategic partnerships and e-commerce platforms play pivotal roles in expanding market reach. Luxury eyewear, including glasses and sunglasses, caters to a discerning clientele, offering innovative frame designs decorated with exquisite materials.
Share Price Performance
Over the past year, shares of ESLOY have risen 6.8% against the
industry's 5.1% decline.
EssilorLuxottica carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Insulet ( PODD Quick Quote PODD - Free Report) , Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) and DexCom ( DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report) . While Insulet presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Haemonetics and DexCom carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.61 to $1.90 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have decreased 40.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7%.
PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.4%.
Haemonetics’ stock has risen 11.6% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.82 to $3.86 in 2023 and from $4.07 to $4.11 in 2024 in the past 30 days.
HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 16.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.3%.
Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.23 to $1.41 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have fallen 7.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.1%.
DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.
