New Strong Sell Stocks for November 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA - Free Report) is a communications technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 133.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS - Free Report) is a payment and information processing services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) is a holding company for Meridian Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


