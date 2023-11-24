See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider First Eagle Gold Fund I (FEGIX - Free Report) . Sector - Precious Metal funds like FEGIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.92%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.05%.
Deutsche Science and Technology S (KTCSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. KTCSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 14.57%, expense ratio of 0.73% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth I (SEEGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.68%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 15.06%. SEEGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.