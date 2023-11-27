We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add CenterPoint (CNP) to Your Portfolio Right Now
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It provides electric and natural gas services to customers in Texas. CNP is registering growth in customer volumes and investing substantially to expand operations as well as meet increasing utility demand.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.7%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.50, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.
Regular Investments
CenterPoint Energy makes consistent investments to upgrade and maintain the existing infrastructure as well as expand operations. The company plans to invest $4 billion in 2023 and $43.9 billion in the next 10 years. These investments will be utilized primarily to maintain customer reliability and safety, increase resiliency and expand CenterPoint Energy’s systems through value-added projects.
Regular Dividend & Long-Term Earnings Growth
Currently, CenterPoint has a dividend yield of 2.9%, higher than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.71%. In September 2023, CenterPoint Energy’s management approved an increase of a penny in its quarterly dividend rate, taking the annualized rate to 80 cents per share.
The company’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth is currently pegged at 7.5%.
Return on Equity (ROE)
ROE is the measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. CenterPoint has a trailing 12-month ROE of 10.28%, better than the industry average of 10.26%.
Price Performance
In the past month, the stock has gained 3.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
