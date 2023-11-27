See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund (DSCPX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DSCPX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With annual returns of 11.82% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan Intrepid Growth I (JPGSX - Free Report) : 0.59% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JPGSX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.1% over the last five years, JPGSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Arrow Managed Futures Strategy I (MFTNX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MFTNX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. MFTNX has an expense ratio of 1.2%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 11.7% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.