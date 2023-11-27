Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Nov 27, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation ((NVDA - Free Report) ) declined 1.9% following a report that the company will delay the launch of its chip destined for China until next year in order to comply with U.S. export restrictions.
  • Fisker Inc.’s ((FSR - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.2% after the electric vehicle maker announced that it has filed a delayed quarterly after the original report was pushed back earlier this month owing to changes in accounting personnel.
  • Shares of iRobot Corporation ((IRBT - Free Report) ) surged 39.1% following a report that Amazon.com, Inc. ((AMZN - Free Report) ) is on the verge of winning regulatory approval in the EU to go ahead with its $1.4 million acquisition of the company.
  • Apple Inc.’s ((AAPL - Free Report) ) fell 0.7% on reports citing data from Counterpoint Research that the company saw a decline in its smartphone sales during the cent Single’s Day in China.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Fisker Inc. (FSR) - free report >>

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks industrial-products semiconductor tech-stocks