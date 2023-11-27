We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
UiPath (PATH) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from UiPath (PATH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, indicating an increase of 40% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $315.54 million, representing an increase of 20.1% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UiPath metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Licenses' will reach $138.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Maintenance and support (Subscription services)' at $163.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.9%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional Services and other' will reach $12.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.
UiPath shares have witnessed a change of +22.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PATH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.