We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Marvell (MRVL) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 29.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.9%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marvell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by End Market- Data Center' stands at $530.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Market- Carrier Infrastructure' at $283.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by End Market- Automotive/Industrial' reaching $110.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by End Market- Consumer' will reach $188.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Market- Enterprise Networking' will reach $288.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marvell here>>>
Shares of Marvell have demonstrated returns of +18.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRVL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>