We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) reached $12.89, with a -0.46% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.07%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 15.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 7.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher within the past month. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.53, so one might conclude that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VWAGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.