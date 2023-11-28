Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (PNGAY - Free Report) is a financial products and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) is a diversified consumer finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 60 days.

