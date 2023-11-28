We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Argentina ETF (ARGT) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 68.1% from its 52-week low price of $30.68/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
ARGT in Focus
The underlying MSCI All Argentina 25/50 Index is designed to measure equity performance of the top 20 companies within the investable universe of Argentina domiciled companies or companies that have substantial revenues or assets in Argentina. The fund charges 59 basis points in annual fees.
Why the Move?
Election news has been boosting the Argentina’s market. Stocks are surging on the news that libertarian candidate Javier Milei had been elected president of Argentina in mid-November. Bank stocks are main beneficiaries. Financial stocks take about 11.9% of the sector.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 52.90. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.